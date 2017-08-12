Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois

One person is now a multi-millionaire after winning Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot on August 11, 2017. Mega Millions officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois. The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner now has a ticket worth an estimated $393 million. That will be $247 million if the cash buyout is chosen. It's the largest jackpot Mega Millions has had in almost a year and the fifth largest prize in the game's 15-year history.

Mega Millions says three tickets won the game's second prize. One was sold in Washington and the others were sold in California and Ohio.