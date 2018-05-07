Winning lottery ticket bought in Davenport

Dreams just came true for someone in the Quad Cities. Lottery officials say a ticket was bought at a Davenport convenience store worth $4.4 million.

The ticket matched the six numbers in Saturday's Lotto America drawing: 8-15-18-32-45 and the Star Ball number of 1. The ticket was generated free when the person purchased a Powerball ticket at the store as part of an Iowa Lottery promotion for the month of May.

Whoever bought the winning ticket did so at a convenience store located at 2850 W. Locust Street. The winner must claim their prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

