Winter Athletes do more than watch the Olympics, they're taking notes

Since the Olympics come around every 4 years, it's no surprise winter sports athletes gravitate towards the TV screens to see their heroes. But these young athletes are doing more than just watching, they're taking notes.

For 16-year-old Kelly Lent, skiing is more than a hobby, it's a way of life. So the alpine skier is pumped up ski season is in full swing, but the watching her favorite Olympics like, Lindsey Vaughn, makes it even sweeter.

"Even when we're racing, I think it's a great idea just to watch and see what the Olympians and the professionals do and kinda just mimic them in a way to make you a better athlete," said Lent.

The same goes for Alex Papanikolaou, he's attempting to qualify for nationals, so watching the pros, is the way to do it.

"I just love the thrill of racing going fast, always being on the edge out of control," said Papanikolau. "We learn how, the major thing is learning how to ski under pressure especially when you're skiing at the high of a level."

With a packed room full of skiers of all ages, Snowstar Ski School Director, Rod Leatherman says it doesn't get any better than this. So watching kids learn from those who were once in their shoes is rewarding to see.

"It's extremely rewarding to see all these kids on the hill they're having a great time in a family environment and they're getting to live their dream," Leatherman said.