Winter Storm Preps take place throughout QCA

With the winter weather rolling in this evening, several snow emergencies are in effect throughout our area.

Some communities have their snow emergencies starting as early as 7PM. Officials in Rock Island say they will have 10 crews plowing the roads from 11 pm to 11 am.

Moline officials say 25 employees are scheduled to start plowing at 11 PM, and will not be pretreated the roads due to the rainfall beforehand.

On the Iowa side, the Scott County Secondary Roads Department in Eldridge, Iowa tells says they will have 15 trucks prepped with tons of salt ready to go. Officials say they'll start plowing at 4 o'clock tomorrow morning, and they're hoping visibility will be in their favor.

ButThe message in all cities in our viewing area is consistent, with the weekend approaching, and the snow starting late tonight, officials say if you need to get supplies or go to the store, do it tonight, and stay off the roads tomorrow as much as possible.

"Anytime you get a weather advisory watch or winter storm watch, it's always best to stay off the roads, cause it's harder to see, especially when it's dark, we don't have a lot of streetlights out in the county," said Scott County Engineer, Jon Burgstrum. "We're hoping visibility is going to be ok, but when you see one of our trucks out there, they're pretty bright, they're lit up really well with our strobes, just be careful, go slow if you have to go around them."

