Winter Storm Warning Tonight Through Friday Evening

WINTER STORM WARNING : 6PM THURSDAY-6PM FRIDAY

A winter storm will approach the area tonight. Light snow will develop by 3PM with a dusting to half inch possible by the evening commute. Thus, your Thursday evening plans will be in okay shape. Snow will really pick up north of highway 30 by midnight. 4"-8" of snow will fall in this area by 6AM Friday with more light snow through midday.

The heavy snow band will then shift south towards the QC for the Friday morning commute. The heaviest snow will fall between 5AM-10AM for the QC. Snow will slide east for everyone Friday afternoon before wrapping up. Winds will pick up as well late Friday, but major blowing snow is not expected.

Now for snowfall amounts. NW Illinois and eastward will pick up 6"-8"+ with localized areas near a foot! QC and areas along and north of I-80 will pick up 4"-8" with localized 10" spots. Once you drop south of I-80 amounts will drop quickly. Muscatine will end up in the 3"-6" range while Burlington may only pick up a couple inches. These amounts are NOT set in stone. There is still some wiggle room north of south with these amounts.

Bottom line: HIGH IMPACT EVENT meaning travel troubles and school closings are likely on Friday. If you have Friday plans/appointments it is wise to reschedule or postpone.

Stay tuned for more forecast updates through the storm.

