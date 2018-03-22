Winter Storm Watch Friday Into Saturday

A winter storm watch is in effect from 7PM Friday through Saturday 3PM. A winter storm will approach the area Friday evening beginning as rain and change over to all snow by midnight. This will be a heavy wet snow that sticks to everything causing hazardous travel conditions. Winds will also gust close to 35 mph lowering visibility to less than a mile at times.

Right now it appears the heaviest snow will be from the QC to Savanna where 3"-6"+ with isolated 10" spots possible. This is not a very wide band of heavy snow, so any subtle shift in the track will change the forecast amounts. This is a forecast to pay attention to! Look for more frequent updates on the QC Weather App and Facebook Lives over the next few days.