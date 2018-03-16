Winter Weather Advisory Tonight North Of I-80

A storm system will bring rain/snow/freezing rain tonight and early Saturday. Initially strong east winds will keep much of our area dry into the early afternoon, but eventually showers will enter the area by 6PM. As these showers move north they will change over to snow and or freezing rain. There will be minor accumulations of snow and ice. Up a tenth of an inch of ice and half inch of snow north of highway 30. This will lead to slick conditions in those areas.

Pavement temperatures will play a major role in how slick roads get. It appears by 8AM or 9AM Saturday they will warm up enough to melt any snow or ice so there is only a small window for hazardous travel. Since the winter weather advisory is so small and the freezing rain band will be narrow, any shift in the placement will greatly impact if the advisory is moved north or south so this will be a forecast to watch. Download the QC weather app for the latest updates.

For the QC metro rain/snow will be done by 10AM so the parade and race will be dry, but it will feel like the upper 20s and low 30s.