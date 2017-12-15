Winter fireworks season is underway in Iowa

Fireworks vendors in Iowa are now able to sell this winter after the state legalized the sale of fireworks this summer.

Business owners can now sell fireworks from December 10 until January 3.

The owners of Firework Fanatics in Clinton, Iowa started selling fireworks today.

"I think with the Christmas holiday coming up and then the new year holiday coming up, we'll do pretty well. we've already had some customers here today," said Sarah Johnson, owner of Firework Fanatics.

Under Iowa's law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they can't prohibit their sale. In the city of Clinton, Iowa, people are not allowed to use fireworks.

"We are able to sell fireworks, but not all cities allow you to shoot them off, so all cities have their own different ordinance," said Johnson.

Firework Fanatics says sales went well this summer after lawmakers legalized the selling of fireworks.

"We actually sold the month of June until July 4th, but we actually ran out of fireworks. We did really well over the summer, so we ended up cutting out a bit early then," said Johnson.

Johnson said the city of Clinton has been helpful throughout the entire process.

The owners of Firework Fanatics say in order to receive a license, they needed to be approved by the state and city and pay the fees. They plan on selling fireworks on Fridays and weekends until December 31.

