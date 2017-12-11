Wintry Mix & Wind Today

A quick moving system will bring us a wintry mix or snow for the morning commute. Not to worry though, it will not have any impact on roads at all, as it will be very light. The back end of the system will bring colder air and the wind. Gusts to 40 mph will be likely for your evening commute with additional flurries. Areas in NW Illinois and north of highway 20 could see up to a dusting of snow. Again, due to the wind I do not foresee any problems with area roads. The rest of the week looks to be quiet with a warming trend in to the weekend.