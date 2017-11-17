Wintry Mix On The Way Saturday Morning!

A dynamic fall storm system will bring us temps in the 50s tonight and a wintry mix tomorrow morning. Of course we have the Festival of Trees Parade tomorrow morning. This just so happens to coincide with dropping temperatures, NW winds gusting to 40mph and rain switching over to snow. No accumulations are expected in the metro, but areas north of highway 30 may see some on grassy surfaces with nothing more than a dusting. So if you're heading out to the parade, bundle up and bring rain gear!