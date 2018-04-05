Wintry Mix Today/More Arctic Air Tomorrow

A weak system will bring us flurries this morning and a few rain drops this afternoon. This system won't bring us any travel issues and won't be a big deal. Highs today should warm well into the 40s with some areas hitting the 50s south of I-80.

Behind this system comes another round of arctic air. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s all day. We can't rule out snow south of highway 34, but most of our area will see windy and cold conditions.

This weekend will bring our next round of accumulating snow. Time frame is Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. While exact amounts aren't known a few inches is a good bet which is a lot considering out average highs are near 60°! This would likely qualify as a low end "First Alert Day" since it will be a long duration light snow event with very little wind. Stay tuned for more updates over on the QCWeather App!