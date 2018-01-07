Wintry Mix for the QCA Sunday Afternoon

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and light snow will move through the area throughout your Sunday, leaving the threat for a few slick spots.

The mix of freezing rain and sleet should begin to invade the area late this morning and continue through the early afternoon hours.

The mix of freezing rain and sleet should begin to mix with and change over to light snow by late this afternoon before ending from west to east later this evening.

Most locations can expect around a 0.10" of an inch of ice accumulations, with around an 1" or less of snow accumulations.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for locations south of I-80 who have the best chance at seeing ice accumulations and slick spots.

Things should clear out overnight, with mostly sunny and seasonable temperatures returning for our Monday. Highs will warm into the mid 30s.

Stay weather alert throughout the day, and be aware of slick spots developing on roadways, and elevated surfaces, especially across our I-80 and south communities.