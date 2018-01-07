Wintry mix causing slick road conditions across the QCA

Most Iowa roadways in the QC area and north are covered with ice due to the freezing mix that has been falling since this morning.

South of the QC, the roadways are partially covered with ice according to the Iowa DOT.

DOT plow trucks are currently dropping liquid and solid material to combat ice forming on the road.

Viewers have reported multiple cars in the ditch on Highway 61 between Muscatine and Davenport. Plus, the wintry mix caused one Semi to slide off of the road on I-80 Eastbound near Northwest Blvd.

On the Illinois side of the river, the DOT map shows Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside Counties are mostly covered with ice.

All other counties in the KWQC viewing area in Illinois are partially covered.

Illinois State Police District 7 in East Moline is advising drivers use extreme caution if you're traveling today.

They are receiving a lot of calls for vehicles in ditches and crashes due to the icy roadways.

They say travel is discouraged and advise tow trucks to not tow cars until the weather has cleared.

