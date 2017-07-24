Wisconsin company to implant microchips in employees

A Wisconsin company that designs software for break room markets will offer implanted microchips to all its employees beginning August 1.

Three Square Market (32M) in River Falls will offer an optional RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) chip to employees who can then use them to make break room purchases, open doors, log in to computers, and use the copy machine.

The company is expecting more than 50 staff members will be voluntarily chipped between their thumbs and forefingers with a device about the size of a grain of rice.

RFID technology uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information, the same technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments.

32M says the chip is not capable of GPS tracking, and that the benefits to businesses include increased employee morale and productivity.

"Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.," said 32M CEO Todd Westby in a press release.

When implanted employees eventually leave 32M, they may keep the device.

"The chip will have the ability for many of their own personal things, so they would not have to get the chip removed," said Tony Danna, 32M's VP of international sales.

"If a person did want to remove the chip they could press it out like a sliver in under 3 seconds."

