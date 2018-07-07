Wisconsin Wrestler killed in rollover crash on I-74 in Henry County

A University of Wisconsin Wrestler has been identified as the driver of a truck that rolled several times on Interstate 74 in Henry county Thursday Night.

Illinois State Police say it happened around 8:20 p.m. just south of the Andover Exit.

Eli Stickley was driving a Nissan Pickup westbound when he lost control and rolled across two lanes of traffic.

Stickley and the passenger were taken to the hospital where he later died.

The University of Wisconsin says he Stickley was an Ohio Native who wrestled in the 141 pound weight class.