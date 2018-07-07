Wisconsin Wrestler killed in rollover crash on I-74 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ill (KWQC)- A University of Wisconsin Wrestler has been identified as the driver of a truck that rolled several times on Interstate 74 in Henry county Thursday Night.
Illinois State Police say it happened around 8:20 p.m. just south of the Andover Exit.
Eli Stickley was driving a Nissan Pickup westbound when he lost control and rolled across two lanes of traffic.
Stickley and the passenger were taken to the hospital where he later died.
The University of Wisconsin says he Stickley was an Ohio Native who wrestled in the 141 pound weight class.
Our hearts are heavy today. The entire Badger wrestling family extends its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Eli Stickley, our brother and teammate, who passed away last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eli’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fu365srutx— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) July 6, 2018