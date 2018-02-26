Wisconsin woman charged in fatal Moline Fentanyl overdose

A Wisconsin woman was arrested on drug-induced homicide charges after an overdose death last year.

Police and fire were called to Motel 6, 2501 52nd Avenue on December 9 around 12:30 a.m. When they got there, officials found 30-year-old Manuel A. Rico of Moline suffering from an apparent opioid overdose. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s office completed an autopsy that showed Rico died as a result of a lethal dose of Fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

As a result of the investigation, Moline Police obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Kayla C. Kundert of Brooklyn, Wis. She was charged with drug-induced homicide with bond set at $100,000.

Kundert was arrested on February 24, by Green County, Wis. Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Green County Jail where she will await extradition hearings.