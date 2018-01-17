94-year-old WWII veteran escapes early morning house fire

Early Wednesday morning four agencies responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road in Bettendorf. According to officials, the fire started in the garage and spread rapidly as smoke billowed from the home. Neighbor, Shannon Nelson, said she watched from her driveway as another neighbor helped the resident, a 94-year-old man, escape from the home.

"He looked like he was in his robe, he didn't look like he had regular street clothes on," Nelson said. "It looked like he was in his robe. He is elderly so just kind of shooken up it looked like."

Fire officials said this is the 60th structure fire crews have responded to in the Quad Cities since November 1.

-Davenport: 34

-Bettendorf: 8

-Rock Island: 8

-Moline: 5

-East Moline: 5

During the winter months, firefighters face an added challenge of dealing with frigid temperatures. Bettendorf Assistant Fire Chief, Steve Knorrek said the safety of the victims and his crews are his top priority.

"If there is a person inside the fire that would be our highest priority to save a life but if we know everyone is out, the priority is for our personnel but also trying to put out the fire as safely as we can."

Neighbors said they will rally around the man who lost everything Wednesday morning. Anyone who wishes to help can send donations to the “Max Wilson Fire Fund” to Bettendorf Presbyterian Church or directly to Quad City Bank.