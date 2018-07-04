Davenport couple witness Rock Island fatal tree accident

Melanie Brown Ledbetter was with family and friends watching the Red White and Boom fireworks display Tuesday night when the unbelievable happened.

At around 9:45 p.m. on the grounds of the Rock Island County Courthouse, part of a large tree fell onto a group of nearby spectators, killing one and injuring five.

“I was sitting about 50 feet away,” Ledbetter said. “I was turned talking to my friend and heard the loud crackle of the tree breaking and saw it fall.”

Her husband, Tim Ledbetter, was among many bystanders who jumped into action.

“Tim went over and saw the injured and the deceased and worked to lift the branches to get them out,” she said.

“People were screaming and crying. A lot of people rushed over to help and a lot of people immediately packed up and fled the scene.”

Emergency crews were still on the scene several hours later.