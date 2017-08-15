Witnesses recount watching man with gun charge into Moline home

Witnesses were thankful this afternoon the situation didn't end up worse. 37 year-old Fredrick Gay was arrested after firing his gun and running into a Moline home near 7th street and 20th avenue.

Willis Ray recalls this morning, “we saw him down here. when we heard the gunshots, I saw him right at the stop sign and he ran directly across the street, into the backyard of the house directly across from us.”

Willis Ray watched from across the street while Courtney Freitag was right next door.

“Came in the kitchen and there were ten cop cars everywhere. Guns drawn, shields, so I had no idea what was going on,” says Freitag.

It was then, Ray saw the upstairs window open.

“We saw the pistol fly up first and then he threw a hoodie out.”

“And then siblings of the dude that they arrested were yelling stuff about, it was just a simple warrant from my understanding, from the looks of it, he tried to run. And they're going to get you if you try to run,” recalled Freitag.

Police say the people inside the home were able to get out safely. Shortly after, Gay walked out of the house and was arrested.

A frightening way to wake up, but both Ray and Freitag say, they were happy police were there.

“The policemen did a fantastic job. I can't emphasize that enough, they secured this area like, you know, it wasn't a war zone by any means and you felt totally comfortable with what they had going,” says Ray.

No one was injured during the incident. Fredrick Gay is facing multiple charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of an order of protection.

