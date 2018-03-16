Woman Arrested for child endangerment and assault

On Friday, March 16th officers from the Davenport Police Department were called to the area of 6th St. and Filmore St. to investigate a report of a disturbance. The investigation resulted in a Davenport being held without bond for child endangerment with injury, child endangerment without injury and domestic abuse assault with intent or weapon.

Regina Combs was chasing the Victims down the street and yelling at the Victims. Combs was being physically aggressive towards the victims and charging at them. Two Witnesses intervened and physically restrained Combs from advancing towards the Victims. the victims advised officers of a domestic assault that had occurred at their residence. Officers returned to the scene and were able to determine that a domestic assault had occurred involving several kitchen knives. Multiple kitchen knives were found by officers in the residence in unusual areas. Combs had a cut to the face that was caused by the Victim fighting off an attack from the Defendant. One victim had physical injuries from being struck with a fist, scratched, bit and jabbed with a knife. The victims' sweatshirt had cuts in it that were caused by the assault involving the knife. The other victim was present and witnessed the incident/assault in its entirety. Both victims were traumatized by the incident, crying and very fearful of Combs.