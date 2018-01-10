Woman arrested in Panorama Park on weapons charges

Officers were called to a home in the 5700 block of Valley Drive in Panorama Park to take a report of possibly two stolen vehicles from the area. The call came in around 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

The person who made the call was in their car in front of the home, waiting for deputies to arrive. Before they got there, the caller says that the home owner, Cari J. Fuhs, came out of the home and came after them, firing a hand gun several times.

Sheriff's officials say the callers took off and were stopped at the intersection of Park Avenue and Valley Drive. At this time Fuhs pulled up behind them in a different vehicle and started to fire a handgun at the vehicle they were in.

According to officials, there were several spent shell casings at the intersection of Park Avenue and Valley Drive as well as more spent casings in the driveway just outside of the residence in the 5700 block of Valley Drive.

A search warrant was executed at the home. During the search, officers say they located handguns of the same caliber as the casings that were recovered.

According to sheriff's officials, Fuhs doesn't have a valid weapons permit issued by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Fuhs was later arrested and taken into custody. She is being charged with; intimidation with a weapon, a class C felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.