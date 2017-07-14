Woman causes thousands of dollars in damage while taking a selfie

A shattering selfie inside a Los Angeles gallery.

NBC

Surveillance video shows a woman crouching for a selfie in front of a row of crowns displayed individually on pedestals at a pop-up art gallery.

You then see her fall backward and knock down the pedestals like a row of dominoes.

Museum officials say the steep selfie caused about $200,000 in damage, but they're not put off by the blundering snapshot.

"There was three that were kind of permanently damaged, but they're still in the process of getting repaired so there's still hope. Most of the others are fine," said Museum Marketing Director Gloria Yu.

Museum officials say they will not press charges and instead asked the woman for a donation.

