Woman dead, two others injured after being struck by lightning in Parkland, Florida

One person is dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a South Florida farm.

Fire officials say a 53-year-old woman who was working on the farm was killed. Authorities have not released the identities of the injured victims.

It happened Wednesday morning as storms rolled through the Parkland area.

The woman who was struck was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

First responders say this is a sad reminder of how dangerous lightning storms can be.

"We've always reported not to go outside in weather like this and when we've preached for years that lighting can be deadly and today is a prime example that is, in fact, the truth," Coral Springs Fire Chief Mike Moser said. "Somebody lost their life today because of lighting."

Of the two people injured by the lightning strike, one is in serious condition and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.