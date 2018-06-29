Woman dies after being hit by cyclist in Davenport

A family is searching for answers after they lost a loved one in a bicycling accident last weekend.

Michael Blanchard tells TV-6 his mother, Ruth Morris, was killed after a biker hit his mother on a bike path in Davenport.

On Saturday, June 23, Michael said he and his mother were going for a walk, which is something they often do together. They parked and got onto the bike path near the Iowa American Water treatment plant.

Michael said he saw the cyclists coming and stepped out of the way. The two bikers, a woman and a man, saw the two of them as well. Michael says the woman tried braking, but the man collided with his mother.

Ruth suffered skull fractures, part of her spine was broken and Michael said she was drowning in her own blood.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took her to the hospital. A doctor came in and told Michael they could fly her to Iowa City but Michael was told she might not make the flight. Michael made the decision to decline the flight. Ruth passed away a short time after.

TV-6 has reached out to Davenport police to see if there is an investigation going on and we have not heard back from them yet. We will update this story if and when there is an update.