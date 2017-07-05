Woman dies after being shot by police in Iowa

Des Moines police authorities have released the names of officers involved in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman.

A news release from police says Officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan and Brady Pratt have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of Tiffany Lynn Potter around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the Des Moines woman had parked her car in a driveway that was not hers and fled officers on foot. Parizek says she had a handgun and fired it at police at least once.

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

The incident is being investigated by Des Moines Police detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.