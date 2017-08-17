Woman dies weeks after bonfire accident

A Waterloo woman has died weeks after receiving serious burns in a bonfire accident.

The Courier reports that 43-year-old Mary Ann Blow died last week at the burn unit of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Police say she had been in the hospital since the July 15 incident.

Police say they were told Blow was burned when she was pouring a flammable liquid on the fire behind a relative's home the night of July 15. She was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to the Iowa City hospital for further treatment.

Waterloo police say they weren't notified of the incident until last week when Blow died. Investigators say the incident appears to have been an accident.