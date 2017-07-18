Caught on camera: Woman dragged by subway train in Italy

A 43-year-old woman in Rome survived after being dragged down a subway platform and onto the tracks after her shopping bag became caught in the train door.

It happened July 12, 2017 and was caught on security cameras, courtesy of Corriere Della Sera.

In the video, you can see the woman, from Belarus, steps onto the train, but then decides to back out and her shopping bag gets caught in the door.

As the train leaves the station people on the platform start yelling at the train driver, but the train doesn't stop.

Passengers inside the train then pull the train's emergency brake switch, but it doesn't work. Neither do the sensors on the door of the train car.

The train driver, who was shown eating at the time, didn't know what had happened until he reached the next station.

The woman suffered broken bones and at first, was hospitalized in intensive care, but she has since improved.

The train driver said he was devastated, but that he looked twice in his mirror before leaving the station.

An Italian consumer group defended the train driver saying the sensors and the emergency braking system were not working and the driver should not shoulder all of the blame.