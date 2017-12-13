Woman escapes after car crashes into her home

One woman is thankful to be alive after a car crashed into her home causing an explosion late Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver was traveling north on Maysville Road when he crashed into the house. The driver was killed during the incident. Neighbor Abby Faber said it was unlike anything she’s heard before.

"I was sitting here in the kitchen on the computer and I heard brakes screeching, squealing," Faber said. "Then I heard a boom almost like a car had hit garbage cans."

The homeowner said she was unloading groceries towards the back of the home when she heard a loud bang and saw dust flying. She then ran towards the back door, making it out safely. Her friend of 50 years, David Engel, said the entire Maysville community is grateful she escaped the incident unharmed.

"Jan is a strong person I know and she's taken it as well as can be expected I don't think the whole thing has really soaked in yet," Engel said. "I talked to one of her sons that are here this morning and I think she is just still pretty much in shock."

Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver. Meantime, the Maysville community says they’re ready to help the homeowner and fellow neighbor in any way they can.

