Woman faces drug charges after being pulled over for speeding in Henry Co., Iowa

A woman is facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says the woman's Jeep was clocked at going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone near the intersection of 160th St. and U.S. Highway 218 on the evening of June 1, 2018.

After an investigation that found she was in possession of marijuana, the canine unit was called to the scene and a larger amount of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Authorities arrested Heather McDaniel of Cedar Rapids and took her to the Henry County Jail where she was also tested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.

She is charged with a controlled substance violation and also cited for speeding and driving a non-registered vehicle. An impaired driving charge is pending after they get test results.

