Woman fatally shoots manager, injures coworker at Texas warehouse

Two people are dead this morning after an overnight shooting at a Texas food warehouse.

Police say a woman, armed with a gun, walked into the Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Warehouse in Missouri City and opened fire.

According to authorities the woman, who was an employee, shot a manager and another employee. The manager was killed, the employee was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was outside when they arrived. They got into a shootout with her, but it's not clear if she was fatally shot by officers or if it was self-inflicted.