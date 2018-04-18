Woman found dead next to burning car in Des Moines County, Iowa

Des Moines County Sheriff's office is investigating an accident that left one woman dead. On Tuesday, April 17th, deputies and a Mediapolis fire crew were called to 9516 Stony Hallow Road for a car on fire in a field. When they arrived, crews found the car on fire and a woman outside the vehicle lying on the ground deceased. Deputies also found 57 year old Bradley Wischmeier on scene and admitted to driving the vehicle in the field when it got stuck and caught fire. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The woman's identity has not been released. No word if any charges will be filed in connection with the investigation.