Woman gives birth in Uber after calling for ride to hospital

A New Jersey women gives birth in an Uber on a traffic packed New York City roadway.

Sathyea Priya Sentil wasn't due until May 10, but she started having contractions Monday morning.

Sentil and her husband summoned an Uber to take them to a New York City Hosptial.

As the Uber approached the Lincoln tunnel, the baby started coming out.

The Uber driver pulled over in a safe area just before the toll booth and flagged down three port authority police officers, who helped deliver a six-pound, three-ounce girl.

"One of the police officers came and asked are you contracting how's the pain?" Sentil said. "I said to him like the baby already came out.":

This is the couple's second child. They have an 8-year-old daughter.