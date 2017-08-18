Woman gives birth in car en route to Mercy Hospital in IC

A Muscatine couple expecting a baby made a mad dash to the hospital Thursday morning.

Of course, the idea is to have the baby inside the hospital but as the couple found out early this morning, things don't always go according to plan.

"It was definitely terrifying. I think so. I didn't expect her to come so soon," said Yuli Diaz, who gave birth to her third child at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City Thursday.

Everyone's safe and sound after the Diaz family raced to the hospital at 5:00 A.M. Thursday.

"Mom was trying to reach for the bags. I was trying to reach for something to hold onto while I was having the contractions and my husband was driving. I don't think vans were made to go that fast," said Diaz, "My husband was throwing paper towels at me for some reason. He just kept giving me paper towels."

"Crazy because what do I do? Where do I put stuff? Keep going or not?" said Martin Diaz, Yuli's husband.

The exciting moment came with a bit of a mess in the car so the hospital offered to help clean up.

"A great thing happened in terms of a new baby but we wanted to take that next step and make sure that when they take their trip home they don't have quite as much excitement," said Casey Greene, the vice president of support services at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Yuli didn't even know she was pregnant until she had her appendix removed. That was when she was six weeks pregnant. Then she was told she might miscarry and now a thrilling finale as she gave birth to their third child Sophia just feet from the emergency room entrance.

"I was very nervous because I saw her there. She's saying it's coming, it's coming, it's coming," said Fina Sanchez, Yuli's mother.

"Now I'm just kind of in a daze thinking wow it's really happening and she's really here," said Yuli.

A surprise baby - in every way. Both Yuli and Sofia are doing well and expect to head home in a couple days.