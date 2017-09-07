Woman hit by train in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe leg injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Department say a train hit a 67-year-old woman.
The accident happened near the intersection of Logan Avenue and Center Street in Waterloo just after 11:30 p.m. on September 6.
TV9 spoke with police this morning, and they do not have an update on her condition.
This is the second time in less than 5 months a train has hit a person near this intersection.
Police are investigating this as an accident.