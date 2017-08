At 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and Mediapolis Fire and Ambulance responded to an accident with injury in the 6000 block of Mediapolis Road.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle, driven by 59-year-old James Poggemiller had exited the roadway and went into a ditch.

Both Poggemiller and his passenger, 57-year-old Barbara Graham were ejected from the motorcycle.

Graham was taken to Great River Medical Center by Mediapolis Ambulance for injuries.