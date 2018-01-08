Woman injured after single vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

One woman was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Just before 3 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of East Townsend Road and North Mud Road for reports of an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officials learned a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Lanette Allen of Stockton was traveling eastbound on East Townsend Road and traveled off of the roadway, striking a concrete barrier before coming to rest in a ditch.

Allen was transported by Stockton Ambulance to Monroe Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.