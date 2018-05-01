UPDATE: Medical Examiner rules woman's death homicide

UPDATE: The State Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a woman pulled from a garage fire as a homicide.

Cedar Rapids Police said the cause of death is not being released.

Police have identified the woman as 38-year-old Gina Frederiksen.

______________

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police said a woman has died after a garage fire.

An officer helped pull the woman out of the fully engulfed two-stall garage. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital where she died.

Investigators said the death is considered suspicious, and the investigation is still ongoing. Police have not released the woman's name.

Police spent most of Sunday on scene at the neighborhood. They interviewed a few neighbors to try to figure out what events led up to the fire. Neighbors tell TV9 they heard a loud bang, then heard sirens a few minutes later.

"Pretty soon there were seven or eight of them and a couple fire trucks and saw smoke coming from the neighbor's garage," Lyndsey Hrabak said.

Hrabak lives next to where the garage fire happened. She looked outside after she heard police sirens. That's when she saw a small child, alone.

"I saw their daughter running around outside so I went and grabbed her."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cedar Rapids Police tell Tv9 that a garage fire has injured one woman.

This happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of I Street SW.

This is near the Save-a-Lot on J Street SW.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital. She has serious injuries.

Stay with Tv9 as this story develops.