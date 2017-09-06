Woman jailed in shooting death of trucker at Iowa rest stop

Authorities say a woman is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a male truck driver at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Iowa.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the rest stop near Victor in Iowa County, about 40 miles west of Iowa City.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the suspect and the deceased driver weren't immediately available, and more information was expected to be released later Wednesday.

An official at the Iowa County jail in Marengo confirmed the suspect was being held there.

Iowa Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Henry says the rest stop is closed Wednesday morning to allow for the investigation.