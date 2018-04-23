Woman pleads guilty to willful injury, use of pickax

The woman accused of attacking a Clinton couple with a pickaxe on February 10th 2017, has pleaded guilty.

Cassandra Doran pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and criminal mischief.

Doran entered "The Gazebo Antiques & Collectibles," grabbed a pickax for sale and began swinging at merchandise before attacking Bill Conely. Conely suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw in two places. The incident caused Conely to spend 30 days in the hospital for recovery.

Court documents show because of a plea agreement the state will consider dropping attempted murder and burglary charges.

Doran is set to be sentenced May 31st.