Woman rescued from overnight fire in Burlington

Fire crews remained on scene as of 4:45 a.m. Sunday after a fire broke out overnight in the Tama building.

Burlington Police say at least four neighboring fire departments are on scene assisting – Fort Madison, West Burlington, Danville and Mt. Pleasant.

Police say the call came in at 10:54 p.m. Saturday night, Aug. 4. The Tama building is located on 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.

The building is currently being renovated into apartments. Police say no one lives there currently, but a woman had to be rescued from the third floor. Fire crews were able to get her out using an aerial truck. She was not injured, according to Burlington Police.

No injuries have been reported.

Burlington Police also say part of the west wall collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

