Woman sends over 65,000 texts to man, threatens to bathe in his blood if he ever leaves her

A man's quest to find love online ended with him contacting police. The Arizona man says he met 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades online and went on a date with her.

But things escalated quickly, police say Ades started texting the man constantly sending more than 65,000 text messages.

Some of the messages were threatening with Ades allegedly telling the man she would kill him if he left and bathe in his blood.

She was arrested Tuesday after police say she tried to break into the man's home, they say she had a large knife in her car.

Ades spoke to reporters from jail saying she was in love.

"Loving him selflessly brought this information because everyone just wants to take," Ades said. "But if you just give and you don't stop giving, even if you don't receive, you'll all of the sudden receive a lot."

"I felt like I met my soulmate and everything was just the way it was and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would just get married and everything would be fine but that's not what happened," Ades said.

Ades is set to appear in court on May 15. She is being held without bond.