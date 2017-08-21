Woman sentenced for DUI crash in Stockton, Illinois

A Chicago woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in a drunk driving crash.

Sheena Holmes was sentenced last week on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm. It was part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Holmes was charged in connection with a crash in rural Stockton, Illinois that injured a woman from Wisconsin in December of 2015.

Holmes is required to serve 85 percent of her sentence plus a year of supervised release.