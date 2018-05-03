Woman sentenced to probation in Can Man pedestrian death

A Rock Island County judge has sentenced a woman to 30 months probation in a deadly pedestrian accident.

In December of 2016, 26-year-old Kristianna Granada was driving a van that struck and killed a man walking his bicycle along a road in Moline. The 63-year-old victim, Robert Moldenhauer, was known in the neighborhood as the Can Man for his routine of collecting aluminum cans.

Granada was charged with reckless homicide. The investigation revealed that snow or frost on the windshield of her vehicle obstructed her view.

She pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide charge and on Thursday, May 3, 2018, she was sentenced. The judge said he didn't believe that jail time would deter other people from doing the same thing and he also said sending Granada to jail would not be good for her children.

