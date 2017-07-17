Woman seriously injured in Davenport motorcycle accident

Two people were hurt, one with serious life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle accident Sunday night, July 16, 2017.

Police were called to the single vehicle motorcycle crash at E 4th and River Drive around 9:47 p.m. They say the involved motorcycle was traveling west on River Drive in the right lane and struck the west curb of the intersection losing control.

The man driving the motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries. The woman who was his passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not listed at the time of this report.

Police say no further information is being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates when we receive them.