Woman sues casino that offered her steak dinner instead of $43M jackpot

Katrina Bookman thought her life was changed when a Queens, New York slot machine told her she had won $43 million.

However, the Resorts World Casino told her when she went to collect that it was a mistake and instead offered her a complimentary steak dinner valued at $2.25.

CNN is reporting Bookman's attorney, Alan Ripka, says he has been fighting unsuccessfully for months to get the casino to pay up and therefore filed a lawsuit on Wednesday.

Bookman is seeking at least $43 million in damages.

CNN reports Resorts World spokesman Dan Bank has apologized and said, “casino personnel were able to determine that the figure displayed on the penny slot was the result of an obvious malfunction -- a fact later confirmed by the New York State Gaming Commission."

Also, the New York State Gaming Commission also said in August that the "Sphinx Slot Machine" in question displayed a disclaimer stating, "Malfunctions void all pays and plays."

CNN reports this case is similar to one in which the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the casino in 2015.