The Rock Island Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman accused of committing several fraudulent banking transactions in the Quad City area.

In a news release, police say she was involved in stealing large amounts of cash from the victims.

If you can identify her, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will earn a cash reward.