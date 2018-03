A Chadwick, Ill. woman was ticketed after she ran a red light and hit a squad car. The incident happened Saturday night, March 3, just after 7:30 p.m.

The Illinois State Police say 31-year-old Stephanie K M Stanley was headed eastbound on Cherry Street when the accident happened. Stanley ran a red stop light at Lincolnway and hit a squad car driven by Deputy Jeffrey Wunderlich of Morrison.

Stanley was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.