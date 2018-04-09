Woman wanted out of East Moline after trying to fill fake prescription for controlled substance

A woman is wanted out of East Moline after police say she tried to fill a fake prescription at a drug store in East Moline.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, a pharmacy technician at a drug store was suspicious of the woman after she asked to fill a prescription for a controlled substance. The technician asked to see her ID, this spooked the woman and she left without receiving the pills. The prescription was fake.

If you know who this is call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.