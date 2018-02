Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near a mobile home park in Rock Falls, Illinois on Feb. 28, 2018.

The Whiteside County Coroner says the body of the 35-year-old woman was found by a neighbor in the community along Rt. 30.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, March 1st, but foul play is not suspected.

The coroner is working to contact family members.