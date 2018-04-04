Woman's car overturns after slippery road conditions causes her to lose control

An East Dubuque woman is okay after slippery road conditions caused her to slide off the road resulting in her car rolling over.

On Tuesday, April 3 just after 11 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department was called to U.S. Route 20 for a single vehicle rollover with injuries.

Upon arrival, responding officers found that 42-year-old Maria Maurer was stuck in her vehicle after it lost control. After losing control, Maurer's vehicle went into a ditch, striking a speed limit sign and then a steep embankment. The vehicle was overturned in the ditch and came to rest upside down.

After units arrived, the Menominee/Dunleith Fire Department was able to remove a window and help Maurer out. She was treated on scene by the East Dubuque EMS and refused further treatment for her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.